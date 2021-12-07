Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

Job Responsibilities

The Responsibilities for this position include:

Receive Visitors to the Project Coordination Unit (PCU)

Provide secretarial services to the PCU

Keep project records properly in safe custody for easy access

Take minutes and prepare them during project related meetings

Answer to incoming phone calls to the PCU

Ensure project office (s) are kept clean and tidy

Undertake any other official duty assigned by the project coordinator

Job Requirements

Qualification

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

C- (minus) in English and Mathematics

Proficiency in Computer Applications

Two years relevant experience

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates should:

Visit NEMA’s online recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit their application. You are required to complete your profile on the recruitment portal before you can apply for any position. Attach the necessary documents and kindly note that the attachments should not exceed 10MB.

The Link to the recruitment portal is also be provided in the Apply button.

How to submit hand delivered and posted applications;

Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked REF: NEMA/HR/AEHPMP/001/2021 to;

The Director General

National Environment Management Authority

1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters

Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road

P. O. Box 67839 – 00200

NAIROBI

All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on 28th December, 2021.

Note to Applicants

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide the following documents;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),

Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),

Certificate of good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

NEMA is an equal opportunity employer and it encourages persons with disabilities and female candidates to apply.

The recruitment team will only contact shortlisted candidates.