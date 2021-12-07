Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant
Job Responsibilities
The Responsibilities for this position include:
- Receive Visitors to the Project Coordination Unit (PCU)
- Provide secretarial services to the PCU
- Keep project records properly in safe custody for easy access
- Take minutes and prepare them during project related meetings
- Answer to incoming phone calls to the PCU
- Ensure project office (s) are kept clean and tidy
- Undertake any other official duty assigned by the project coordinator
Job Requirements
Qualification
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- C- (minus) in English and Mathematics
- Proficiency in Computer Applications
- Two years relevant experience
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates should:
Visit NEMA’s online recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit their application. You are required to complete your profile on the recruitment portal before you can apply for any position. Attach the necessary documents and kindly note that the attachments should not exceed 10MB.
The Link to the recruitment portal is also be provided in the Apply button.
How to submit hand delivered and posted applications;
Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked REF: NEMA/HR/AEHPMP/001/2021 to;
The Director General
National Environment Management Authority
1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters
Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road
P. O. Box 67839 – 00200
NAIROBI
All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on 28th December, 2021.
Note to Applicants
Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide the following documents;
- Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),
- Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),
- Certificate of good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)
- Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
NEMA is an equal opportunity employer and it encourages persons with disabilities and female candidates to apply.
The recruitment team will only contact shortlisted candidates.
