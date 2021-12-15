Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to hire an Office Administrator.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments
- Manage all incoming and outgoing communication
- Data entry as directed
- Make payment of monthly utilities and statutory deductions.
- General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
- Maintaining optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating produce count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided.
- Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to the Director.
- Prepare quotations, making and raising of cash sales and invoices
- Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
- Aligning orders and stock on a daily basis
- Coordination of merchandisers
- Monitor, maintain & manage social media activities
- Recommend ways to reach a broader audience (e.g. discounts and social media ads)
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
- Must have a background in Accounting.
- At least 2-3 years of experience as an Office Administrator
- Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.
- Must be efficient in Excel, Accounting and Invoicing.
- FMCG, Retail / Manufacturing background is preferred
- Should have knowledge and is efficient in Social Media Management.
- Knowledge of office policies and procedures.
- Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
