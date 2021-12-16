Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has announced that he will vie for Nairobi senatorial seat during the 2022 General Election.

Through his Twitter page on Thursday, Sifuna said he will be voting at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency.

“I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on ODM Party Ticket,” Sifuna wrote.

Sifuna’s declaration comes just a day after he announced that he would not be going for any elective post come 2022.

This, he said, was after wide consultations with his clan and thus he wanted to focus on drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“After a wide consultation with my clan, family and close friends, I have decided to shelve my ambition and concentrate on supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid at the helm of the party,” he said.

In the 2017 elections, Sifuna had sought to contest for the Kanduyi parliamentary seat under the ODM ticket but was defeated in the primaries by lawyer John Makali.

He then contested for Nairobi’s Senatorial seat under the ODM ticket but was trounced by Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja.

