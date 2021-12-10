Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, is among dozens of Mt Kenya leaders who are conspicuously missing from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Many Kenyans expected Ngunjiri, who is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, to attend the meeting where the former Premier will declare his candidature in the 2022 presidential election.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday, Ngunjiri explained why he was missing from Raila Odinga’s event.

Ngunjiri stated that he didn’t attend the meeting because he was issuing bursaries to his constituents on Friday.

“As I watch Azimio Nairobi on TV (in between helping distribute Bursaries Nyeri) there are several things that I see happening that we have come to accept as a norm in ODM events; eg the confusion, the shoving and pushing, the noise, sporadic bursts of fujo, huge crowds, etc,” Ngunjiri wrote

“But there are also some things that are happening for the first time; e.g. the large Mt Kenya representation, Nyakinyua Women singing Raila praise songs, JP hats and T-shirts amongst attendees, Mt Kenya CSs sitting within the crowd, KBC Coverage, etc,” Ngunjiri added.

