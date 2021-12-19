Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Detectives are looking for two thugs who were captured last night on CCTV, vandalizing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) transformers.

The two armed with spanners were vandalizing a key power supply unit in Makindu when a signal was received by detectives manning the SGR system remotely.

A contingent of officers based at Makindu and Emali police stations was dispatched to arrest the thugs, who immediately dashed to nearby thickets on noticing the beaming lights of a fast-approaching police land cruiser.

Unbeknownst to the thugs, the transformers fitted with an around-the-clock surveillance system had already sent their images to our command centre.

As detectives profile the suspects to suffer the consequences of their actions, we wish to inform the public that the railway is a critical national infrastructure under 24/7 surveillance.

Vandalizing or tampering with its property attracts charges related to Economic Sabotage and Terrorism.

Contact us on our toll-free line 0800 722 203 and report anyone vandalizing railway property for action.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.