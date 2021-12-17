Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, is currently admitted at a Nairobi hospital after she fell ill early in the week.

The vocal lawmaker, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, shared a photo of herself taking a rest on a bed as she continues to recuperate.

Omanga did not disclose what ailed her but asked Kenyans for prayers.

“Hii krisi manzeh inanitakia aje! Pray for me watu wangu! (This festive season is not treating me well. Pray for me, my people),” Omanga tweeted.

This is not the first time Omanga has been hospitalized. In April, she left her fans worried after sharing a photo in a hospital bed while donning a health facility robe.

Omanga wrote a bible verse to encourage herself and those facing similar hardships, which noted the Lord promises to restore and heal wounds.

“Jeremiah 30:17. But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord.’ All our infirmities are just opportunities for God to display his gracious work in us. He has done it for me; keep the faith,” she said.



