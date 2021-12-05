Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – The Communications Authority of Kenya has ordered for the immediate shutdown of SASA TV, which is owned by Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism.

In the statement yesterday, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba ordered Ng’ang’a to stop airing live programs on his SASA TV with immediate effect for a period of six months.

The decision was arrived at following investigations of content considered inappropriate aired by SASA TV during the watershed period on October 3, 2021.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect.

“This directive shall be observed for a period of six months,” read the CA statement in part.

SASA TV was further directed to ensure it has adequate and qualified personnel who are duly accredited by the Media Council of Kenya before it is allowed back on air.

This comes barely two months after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) vowed to take action against Pastor Ng’ang’a’s television station SASA TV for airing offensive content.

The MCK accused SASA TV of airing offensive content on October 9, 2021.

MCK was referring to a video clip that went viral where Pastor Ng’an’ga made comments about his private parts while discussing how his body should be handled in the event of his demise.

