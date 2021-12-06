Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has fulfilled his KSh 1 million pledge to commercial sex workers in Mtito Andei.

During one of his rallies in Makueni County in October, the deputy president promised to deposit KSh 1 million into a Sacco run by commercial sex workers to help them get into legit businesses.

This was after the sex workers appealed to him to speed up the ‘Hustlers Empowerment Fund’ to enable them to switch careers and pursue more respectful ventures.

According to reports, On Sunday, the commercial sex workers received the cash in full as promised by the second in command.

“We are very happy that the Deputy President has remembered us. It is only Jesus who took time and shared with prostitutes,” one of the commercial sex workers was quoted as saying.

Confirming the receipt of Ruto’s cash, the commercial sex workers vowed not to work on Sunday, saying that it was only William Ruto who had decided to recognize their work and encouraged them to start better businesses.

The group said that they had already agreed on investing the KSh 1 million into buying chairs and tents for hire, stating that the balance would be channeled to table banking to help them switch their hustle.

“We shall be engaged in the table banking business. We shall also buy tents and seats for hire,” they said.

