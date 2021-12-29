Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – Njogu Wa Njoroge’s wife, Mary Lincoln, found herself in trouble after nosy fans criticized her dressing.

The beautiful songstress, who is among the top Kikuyu female gospel artists, had been invited to a church to perform and she turned up dressed to kill in a figure-hugging skirt that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

She posted the video on Tik-Tok and some of her fans felt that she was disrespecting the altar.

“No! Hiyo skirt si ya kwenda church,” one of the ladies commented.

Another lady said it was not right for her to dress like that in front of church elders.

“Vile uko comfortable na hiyo skirt mbele ya elders still amazes me,” she wrote.

Below is a video of Mary Lincoln’s figure-hugging skirt that sparked reactions and comments from her Tik-Tok followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.