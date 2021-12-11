Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A middle-aged Kenyan lady, who is battling depression, needs urgent help after she left a distressing message on her Facebook page.

The said lady, identified as Mary Kimbio, claims that nothing is working out in her life at the moment.

She has tried almost everything to better her life but all her efforts have been futile.

She cursed herself for living a miserable life and apologized to her sisters for the decision she is about to make.

Her distressing post comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country.

Below is a screenshot of the disturbing message that she posted on Facebook.

She is too young to die! Oh God!!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.