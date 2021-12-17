Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has broken his silence after Jubilee Party lost the Kiagu ward by-election that was held on Thursday to the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the by-election, UDA candidate Simon Kiambi garnered 2,440 votes while Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) aspirant came a close second with 1,823 votes.

Jubilee’s aspirant Samson Kinyua Magambo came third with 1,609 votes.

Speaking about the Jubilee Party defeat, Wambugu who is an ardent supporter of the ruling party, said four months ago after Jubilee Party lost the Kiambaa parliamentary seat to UDA, he advised the party bigwigs not to field a candidate in Mt Kenya but they never listened to him.

Ngunjiri urged the Jubilee party members to organize a National Delegates Conference to discuss the way forward and to lay down structures to ensure it gains ground again before fielding candidates in Mt Kenya by-elections.

However, they ignored his advice and that is the reason President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party was embarrassed in Kiagu Ward, Meru County.

Ngunjiri concluded by saying Jubilee belongs to them and that they will fix it.

This is what he posted but later deleted.

