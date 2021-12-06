Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Child Protection Project Officer

Reporting to : Cluster Manager

Grade Level : 12

Purpose of Position

Provide technical support and guide the successful implementation of child protection (FGM and child marriage) interventions in the WVUS-funded “The Kenya Big Dream” project being implemented in Samburu County contributing to empowerment of Households to protect, nurture and support girls and boys from all forms of abuse and to improve children wellbeing outcomes

The Project Officer will ensure the effective and efficient community mobilization, implementation, monitoring and reporting of interventions directly related to awareness on the negative effects of child marriage and FGM, adoption of social norms that prohibit FGM and Child Marriage, integration of Alternative Rites of Passage that is communally accepted and owned, strengthening of local Anti-FGM movements among women, men, girls, boys and youth as well as circumcisers, empowerment of communities to create safe and protective environment for children to thrive and strengthening formal systems for child protection, both National and County level.

Major Responsibilities

Effective Project Design, Planning and Implementation (35%)

Facilitate adoption of best practice/approaches/models in the course of the implementation of the child protection and gender integration in The Kenya BIG DREAM project

Ensure that business processes, standards and guidelines related to child protection initiatives are effectively applied in project implementation and monitoring

Participate in the preparation of overall work plan and budget for the Kenya BIG DREAM project

Develop activity plans and budgets for technical support activities related to child protection component of the project.

Collaborate with relevant ward and County government ministries and partners at the Ward/County and community levels to ensure integration and high level implementation of all child protection activities.

Support establishment of well-coordinated child protection/Anti FGM collaborative network among key government and nongovernmental institutions

Ensure quality implementation of child protection interventions in close consultation with the Project Manager.

Contextualize/adopt design guidelines and ensure utilization at Project/ADP level.

Ensure compliance to Design, Monitoring & Evaluation(DME) as well as donor guidelines and standards

In liaison with programs identify local needs and resources and take appropriate programming measures

Lead in the development of quality project Annual Work Plans, budgets and Detailed Implementation Plan.

Ensure timely mobilization and effective communication with communities and supervisors during the implementation

Ensure timely submission of reports and other relevant DME products

Make technical input into the planning and design of project specific operational researches, including baseline and end line evaluation related to child protection outcomes.

Work closely with the Project manager and other program staff in identification of existing gaps in child protection, women and girls empowerment

Ensure adoption of best practice/approaches/models in the course of the implementation of the project

Work closely with relevant authorities to ensure all child protection interventions deployed in the communities are in alignment with Child Protection Standards.

Work together with other staff to ensure that key trainings meet the standards required to facilitate, provide knowledge and reinforcement of desired child pro behaviour and practices.

Participate in the review of DIP/budget and other key implementation tools and initiate innovative approaches that will open new frontiers for child protection in the area of operation.

Ensure maximum participation of the community, children and partners in planning, implementation and monitoring.

Quality Assurance – Monitoring, Reporting and Documentation (25%)

Support M&E role of child protection activities in coordination the DME officer.

Routine data collection on the project specific output indicators.

Provide technical support and timely feedback to the Program Manager on Child Protection interventions outlined in the Kenya BIG DREAM project proposal.

Build capacity of project resource persons and stakeholders (CBOs, community groups, children and youth clubs) on Child protection, women and girls empowerment.

Identify other opportunities in an ongoing manner that will add value to the overarching goal of the Program.

Track and prepare monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual progress reports related to key indicators; including documentation of key lessons learnt and successes stories

Contribute to the development and dissemination of publications for learning.

Support supply chain by offering all the technical advice on Child Protection and Child Friendly procurements related to the project.

Enhanced Empowerment & Capacity building (20%)

Mobilize and sensitize community for empowerment & program sustainability

Build capacity of communities and partners on models that facilitates adoption of child protection systems.

Take a lead in building capacity of teachers and child to strengthen prevention and response mechanisms at school level

Together with partners, conduct Anti FGM and Child Marriage campaigns and open days during the celebration of international days.

Mobilise, equip and empower the Church, other faith groups and Community based organization to integrate child protection interventions

Advocacy, Engagement, Networks & Partnerships (10%)

Gather and provide quality feedback and data to be used to develop technical papers and recommendations on key issues for external engagement with decision makers in respective counties

Establish and sustain working relationships with Government Departments and Agencies relevant to the Kenya BIG DREAM project focus area at the Ward, Sub County and County levels

Ensure that Project beneficiaries and partners are kept informed of all the Government laws and policies in respect to the Technical aspects being implemented and any changes to government laws, policies and budgets

Work with partners and coalitions to engage in advocacy activities with the government structures at the Ward/County level, to address the needs of local communities and inform national level advocacy initiatives

Ensure effective mobilisation of community groups, youth and children, empowering them to hold their governments to accountable through utilization of advocacy approaches such as Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) and Child Protection Advocacy (CPA)

Support community groups, youth and children to engage constructively at all levels with duty bearers and service providers to improve access to, and quality of, essential services

Ensure representation of WV Kenya in key Child protection stakeholder forum/meetings at the Ward, Sub-County and County levels.

Actively participate and contribute to County level technical working groups to learn, share and inform policies/strategies relevant to Child Protection

Provide support to community led processes of monitoring public service delivery.

Resources Acquisition (5%)

Participate in development of timely and accurate funding proposals in line with donor requirements and WVK standards in collaboration with Project Manager, other sector specialists

Mobilize the community for community contribution for project interventions

Support development of technically sound funding concepts/proposals through provision of information & data and review in collaboration with Project Manager and other sector specialists.

Support successful donor visits.

Ensuring organizational visibility within the area of operation and beyond

Others (5%)

Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration

Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor or designee.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

A Bachelor’s degree in social sciences such as Social Work, Gender Studies, Development Studies, Community Development, Sociology or their equivalent.

A minimum of 3 years working experience in GBV/FGM projects at community level with proven leadership experience

Experience in working with partners including State Department of Gender affairs, Ant FGM Board, Children Department, local organization (CBO, FBO)

A good understanding of International, Regional and National framework on human rights for women and children such as Convections on the Rights of the Child, Convention for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, Africa Charter on the Rights and Welfare of Children, Prohibition of female Genital Mutilation Act, Children Act among others.

Good understanding of State Department of Gender affairs, Ant FGM Board, Children Department, Child Protection, GBV/FGM programming models, standards and guidelines, Child protection Information Management guidelines and Systems

Proven track record as a staff and community trainer and capacity builder in Child Protection, GESI, Prevention and Response to Child Abuse/SGBV and other harmful cultural practices.

Good understanding and working experience of Advocacy Approaches and referral systems.

Facilitation and training skills capable of building staff and community capacity in child protection as well as a team player.

Ability to take initiative, a team leader able to work with minimum supervision

Cross-cultural sensitivity and emotional maturity and ability to incarnate in the community

Ability to maintain performance expectations in diverse cultural and inter-faith contexts.

Excellent English communication skills (both oral and written).

Excellent computer skills, including proficiency in MS Office or another main email system such as Microsoft Outlook

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to World Vision Kenya on careers.wvi.org to apply

IMARA Senior Program Manager

Reporting to: Program Director

Grade Level: 16

Work Location: Nanyuki

Purpose of Position

To provide programmatic, technical and managerial support in the implementation of IMARA program in Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana Counties which aims at strengthening the target groups towards sustainable natural resource management for improved livelihoods. The job holder will be required to give feedback and reports to IMARA Consortium, partners, donor, National, Regional and subsequent Area Program Office where IMARA program is covering. S/he will be an active participant in the consortium reporting and participating in meetings and forums under the IMARA Secretariat.

Major Responsibilities

Program Coordination and Management (40%)

The jobholder will be the accountable person for the Program under World Vision Component and will work in close collaboration with the AP Managers, program staffs, Government line ministries in the Counties and Cooperating partners of this grant – Northern Rangelands Trust, Masai Mara Wild Life Conservancy Association, Saferworld and Stockholm Environment Institute.

Provide technical support and guidance in implementation of the program objectives

Monitor and ensure that grant is managed and executed as per plans within time and budgets, meeting donor, World Vision and community accountability;

Monitor Budget Utilization in line with planned Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) as per WVK Financial Standards and donor requirements

Provide effective, innovative and strategic coordinating role in the IMARA program implementation;

Ensure that all IMARA initiatives within the program’s area of influence meet or exceed planned outcomes and are implemented timely;

Ensure program implementation is in compliance with Donor standards, WVK Policies & Procedures and aligned to acceptable financial & operational audit results.

Ensure inclusion of cross cutting themes including gender, youth, conflict sensitivity, disability and social inclusion

Ensure integration between the IMARA Program activities and other WVK livelihoods and resilience development programs in Kenya, and other relevant Global WV entities

Actively participate in IMARA Program meetings, Technical Working Groups, and Program Team meetings as appropriate

Manage and coordinate the IMARA team ensuring competent and motivated staff as well as manage performance of staff and encourage on-the-job coaching, identify and address learning and training needs and opportunities

Design, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (30%)

Ensure accurate and quality Program Design Documents (PDD) are on file

Contextualize and utilize planning guidelines for the IMARA Program

Ensure accurate and quality Annual Operation Plan (AOP) and Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) for the program in place and utilized

Work closely with IMARA Secretariat MEAL to effectively support the program to carry out all measurements and assessments – baselines, assessments, designs, monitoring and evaluations – in accordance with donor requirements and WV established standards, policies and procedures;

Coordinate with the IMARA Secretariat MEAL to ensure that appropriate controls, monitoring and evaluation tools are in place and being utilized in a timely manner;

Ensure the program achieves Child Well-Being Outcomes in line with the organization’s Ministry Framework and Development Approach, and WVK’s strategic priorities and the program designs.

Develop monthly schedule for monitoring together with communities and partners;

Ensure community capacity building plan on monitoring is in place and utilized;

Participate in monthly data collection – (involving communities and partners) using the standardized tools

Monitor monthly program expenditure

Ensure effective communication between IMARA Secretariat, communities/partners and the baseline/evaluation team;

Ensure all targeted respondents / stakeholders are mobilized in a timely manner during data collection exercise.

Apply Contextualized and utilized reporting guidelines

Generate quality Monthly Management Reports (MMR) informed by accurate analysed data written using language that is appropriate to the reader and in line with World Vision reporting guidelines;

Generate Quality & Accurate quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports informed by MMR and in line with donor regulations;

In liaison with Communications Officer, Develop context specific electronic and live media communications on program activities

Work with MEAL Coordinator ensure effective reflection and learning forums in the counties

Work with MEAL Coordinator to build the capacity for designing, monitoring, evaluating and learning from market-based approaches – to collate, synthesize and communicate the evidence base for the economic development component.

Participate in quarterly monitoring visits to the field to review progress, gather stories of change associated with Market systems development, sustainable natural resources-based VCs, and financial inclusion to identify and address strategic gaps;

Engagement, Networking and Fundraising (20%)

Represent WVK in county, national and other Regional forums as approved by the Program Director.

Coordinate and Manage Relationships with credible research institutions and private sector to support research component and market systems strengthening component in the program under the agreed framework.

Participate in Turkana, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet County Environmental Stakeholders forums/technical working groups as well as supporting WVK the program staff and cluster managers on engagement in relation to Natural Resource Management as well as articulating Environment and Climate change objectives in the forum.

Participate in development of innovative NRM, Climate Change Adaptation and other Resilience Building concepts and proposals for building community resilience for fundraising as well as marketing Integrated NRM to various Learning forums.

Build and Maintain effective communications and pro-active relationships with partners including the county government and the donor

Collaborate with line ministries and departments in providing technical support and assistance to the program

Support implementing staff to successfully engage with key internal and external stakeholders, including other IMARA entities, private sector, community, religious leaders and other civil society representatives in order to maximize the impact of interventions;

Support timely development of funding proposals in line with donor requirements and WVK standards in collaboration with Resource acquisition department;

Actively engage with peers across the IMARA Consortium and WV Partnership

Participate in public forums and events as appropriate.

Advocacy: Policy and Budget Influence (5%)

Coordinate advocacy and policy influence initiatives of the program at county and national level

Increase the visibility of WVK and the donor by maintaining active engagement and advocacy on NRM related matters

Ensure that staff capacity around policy and advocacy is built.

Take lead on integrating World Vision Global Campaign on Ending Violence against children

Others (5%)

Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration

Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor or designee.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Degree in Natural Resource Management, Agriculture, Agro-forestry, Range land Management, Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness Management and Marketing, or any other related discipline.

Post graduate degree in any of the above or Business/MBA/Leadership/organizational development is desirable

Minimum 7 years of relevant work experience five of which must be in Managing multi agency livelihood and Resilience grants in ASAL Counties;

Knowledge in renewable energies and alternative technologies are of advantage;

At least 5 years’ experience in designing, planning, implementing, supervising and reporting on integrated sustainable Natural Resource-based Value chains marketing, Business Development, Enterprise development and/or Livelihoods programming

Experience in working with consortium partners, county governments, private sector, civil society, donors and local communities;

Good understanding of NRM in ASAL context and Dryland Agricultural systems Market systems strenthenings, Peace Programming and Governance.

A broad grasp of socio – economic policy issues with respect to NRM, Agriculture, Food security, livestock and other Livelihoods, range management and marketing in both rural and often fragile context

Familiarity with participatory market approaches and making Markets Work for the Poor approaches

Deep understanding and ability to work in a fragile often interfaith context

Understanding of gender and diversity issues and commitment to addressing inequalities in all the key areas of responsibility

Ability to work under pressure and strict deadlines

Understanding of development/relief issues with commitment to humanitarian principles and action

Good financial/budget management

Good people management, training and coaching skills with strong conceptual and analytical skills

The ability to work independently, think innovatively and strategically and work effectively within a team

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to World Vision Kenya on careers.wvi.org to apply

Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration Project Coordinator

Reporting to : Cluster Manager

Grade Level : 13

Work Location : Magunga

Purpose of Position

Provide technical support for the successful implementation of Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) activities within the designated project sites in Magunga Area Programme, Homa Bay County as well as ensure smooth coordination of the overall project implementation, reporting and feedback to the Cluster Manager including Regional Office and National Office as may be required.

Major Responsibilities

Project Planning, Coordination and Implementation (50%)

Responsible for the in the coordination and implementation of the all activities in the FMNR project

Train the partners, selected groups and community members on the various recommended focal areas (FMNR, Climate smart agriculture, Sustainable energy options, soil and water conservation, advocacy and policy influence etc).

Contribute to effective and timely implementation of all FMNR field level interventions and initiatives with communities and partners.

Ensure that all FMNR initiatives within the projects area of influence meet or exceed planned outcomes and are implemented in full compliance with the projects guidelines

Liaise with Cluster Manager, Regional Design & MEAL Coordinator to ensure that appropriate controls, monitoring and evaluation tools are in place and being utilized in a timely manner in all FMNR measurements.

Monitor and support the timely and appropriate utilization of budgeted resources for all FMNR related project interventions.

Proactively enforce controls and checks as well as ensure effective and timely response plans to all financial audit findings of FMNR initiatives and take the needed measures to prevent future recurrence.

Participate in proposal development and resource mobilization.

Provide supervision to Community Mobilizers and Driver to ensure FMNR project objectives are met – effectively manage staff performance.

Attend the regular weekly and monthly planning meetings as called upon.

Quality Assurance – Monitoring, Reporting and Documentation (30%)

Supervise and monitor project interventions in strict adherence to WV Kenya, Kenya government regulations and other agreed standards.

Develop monitoring plan with communities and partners agreeing on the required standards for monitoring, with support from the DME specialist.

Ensure project data is captured, validated and updated on horizon and or any other approved World Vison Kenya (WVK) DM&E system.

Coordinate with Cluster Manager, Regional Design & MEAL Coordinator and relevant technical teams at the national Office to effectively support the project to carry out all measurements baselines, assessments, designs, monitoring and evaluations – in accordance with WV established standards, policies and procedures.

In Liaison with AP Accountant, track project implementation expenditure levels, manage work plans and budgets

Compile the necessary monthly, quarterly and annual reports and submit to the Cluster Manager and Technical team at the National Office.

Regularly document success stories / innovation for sharing across the partnership

Develop context specific electronic and live media communications on FMNR and NRM activities.

Ensure the Project design document is updated as per DME standards.

Gather and provide quality feedback and data to be used to develop technical papers and recommendations on key issues for external engagement with decision makers.

Advocacy, Engagement, Networking and Partnerships (10%)

Participate in the Annual County Government’s Planning and Budgeting process and influence resource allocation to the priority needs of the most vulnerable groups within the Program Area

Partner with Community, relevant Government authorities, research institutions and other stakeholders; provide technical assistance regarding FMNR implementation.

Participate in County Sector Technical Working groups and forum and at Sub-County and Ward levels as will be appropriate.

Ensure that Program participants and partners are kept informed of all the Government laws and policies in respect to FMNR and any changes to government laws, policies and budgets.

Work with stakeholders and partners to promote FMNR to influence policy on complimentary activities

Capacity Building (5%)

Build the capacity of partners (FBOs, CBOs, Farmers Groups) to enable them effectively intervene in food security & economic empowerment appropriately

Ensure integration of FMNR with other project/programmes in the Aps

Mobilize and sensitize community for empowerment & sustainability

Establish specific capacity building methodologies for effective delivery & sustainability of project interventions

Take a lead in building ADP staff and community capacities in food security & economic empowerment sector interventions through trainings and other information sharing avenues to handle project activities effectively.

Together with partners, conduct regular reflection and learning events;

Facilitate and coordinate farmers FMNR exposure tours.

Others (5%)

Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration

Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor or designee.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Degree in Forestry, Agroforestry and Natural Resource Management related field

Membership to professional body (FSK, EIK etc)

At least four years on job experience and specialties in Forestry, Agroforestry, Natural Resource Management with some experience in Agriculture.

Knowledge on GESI with additional training or skills in gender mainstreaming / integration is an added advantage

Ability to engage with local communities, partners and government authorities

Must have a good understanding of the different systems of extension delivery.

Exposure to gender biased programming

Able to stand above denominational diversities.

Cross-cultural sensitivity, flexible world view, emotional maturity and physical stamina.

Good organisational, analytical and interpersonal skills

Ability to ride a motorbike is an added advantage

Excellent English communication skills (both oral and written).

Excellent computer skills, including proficiency in MS Office or another main email system such as Microsoft Outlook

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to World Vision Kenya on careers.wvi.org to apply