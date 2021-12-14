Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Driver

CONTEXT:

Under the overall supervision of the Head of Program and Policy Development and the direct Supervision of the Head of Sub Office, Dadaab the incumbent will be responsible for driving IOM vehicles to transport persons and goods authorized by IOM in a timely, safe and cost-effective manner.

Responsibilities

Drive IOM vehicles and execute the tasks as assigned by direct supervisor.

Ensure the safety of passengers, cargo and vehicle and observe traffic rules, road discipline with most direct and safe roads to the destination.

Perform day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle to ensure roadworthiness. This includes daily check of tyres, brakes, engine oil, fan belt, etc.

Prepare and submit weekly reports on vehicle status. Fill in the inspection sheet of vehicle status and share with the supervisor. Report promptly, to the direct supervisor, any defects or malfunctioning of the vehicle that require immediate attention for planning and control of regular services.

In case of accident, inform direct and overall supervisors immediately; prepare written incident report and obtain a Police Report/Abstract.

Maintain the vehicle road logbook, including the status of fuel and oil changes at all times.

Complete the online database entry for the assigned vehicle in fleet database on weekly basis.

Check daily status and availability of spares, jack, fire extinguishers and tools.

Refuel the vehicle as required and perform compulsorily record in the log sheet.

Maintain assigned vehicle clean, tidy all the times and ensure it is road worthy.

Ensure that the IOM vehicles are only used for official/authorized business.

Ensure that the keys are returned for safeguarding at the end of the shift or handed over to the next driver.

Ensure a hand over form is duly completed and signed by both drivers during the exchange of vehicles.

Ensure that driver’s SOP is followed without any breach.

Prepare convoy security clearances and forward them accordingly to the IOM Kenya Field Security Unit and ensure vehicle is kept secured at all times.

Collect and deliver mail, official documents and other items as needed.

Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Education

Completed High/Secondary school education with two years of relevant professional experience.

Experience

At least two years’ continuous driving experience;

Valid Driving License (A, B, C, E class), PSV licenses is an added advantage;

Possession of a Government driving test grade I and II;

Possession of Mechanical certificate from an accredited school is a plus;

Good knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repairs;

Good knowledge of routes within the country;

Good knowledge and working experience with HF and VHF Radios

Strong interpersonal and intercultural skills;

Availability to work during weekends and after hours as requested;

Mature individual, able to work independently, paying attention to detail and meeting deadlines;

Good computer skills, especially in Ms Office: Word, Outlook and Excel.

Languages

Fluency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili is required.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application by sending a Motivation Letter and the updated CV to the email address hrnairobi@iom.int referring to this advertisement.

Closing Date: 21 December 2021

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.