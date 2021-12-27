Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – New twist has emerged in the alleged kidnapping and torture of Deputy President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi last Thursday that left him with serious injuries.

This is after police discovered the number plate of the vehicle used by the kidnappers to abduct Itumbi and made it public.

However, when the police followed the plaque, they were even more confused by the results they received.

According to search results, the owner of the license plate of the car that was used in Itumbi’s abduction is none other than the Bomet Travelers Sacco.

When police questioned employees working for the owner of the fake license plate, they were told they were unaware of what was going on in the country, forcing police to use another method to find the culprits since the license plates never remain hidden.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa urged the police to forget the license plate and use another method to locate the culprits.

It is said that the plate belonged to the wagon of a different Mitsubishi car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST