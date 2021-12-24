Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – As the probe into the alleged abduction and torture of Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi gets underway, fresh details have emerged that have thrown the entire saga into a spin.

Reacting to what happened to Itumbi, renowned City Lawyer and ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s ally, Donald Kipkorir, has alleged that the Deputy President William Ruto’s spin doctor may have stage-managed his kidnapping.

According to him, there was nothing serious in Dennis Itumbi’s kidnapping as he may have just faked the abduction to gain public sympathy for his boss whose political fortunes are waning going by what happened in Parliament on Tuesday during the Political Parties Amendment Bill debate, where he only managed to marshal 68 MPs to oppose the bill despite earlier bragging that he had over 150 MPs supporting him.

Posting on his Twitter account, Kipkorir staged a comparison between two people to show that Dennis Itumbi’s kidnapping was just drama according to his opinion.

“Which is the face of State Abduction and Torture and which is the face of Stage-Managed face massage and ketchup?

“The jury is out. We are in the political season of drama,” Donald B. Kipkorir posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.