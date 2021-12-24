Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – A man who claims to be the family spokesperson of former B-Club disc jockey, Dj Evolve, alleges that the murder charges against Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, were withdrawn without his knowledge.

Taking to his Twitter account, the said spokesperson, who is identified as Kennedy Sankara, said he was not consulted when DJ Evolve and Babu Owino reportedly decided to settle the case out of court.

Kennedy claims that he came to learn that the murder charges against Babu Owino had been withdrawn through social media.

He also claims that most of DJ Evolve’s family members were kept in dark when the negotiations were going on.

“I am the family spokesperson to DJ Evolve and as far as I am concerned, I only learnt of the withdrawal charges on social media and from concerned friends who were calling to confirm. “Together with other family members, were are in total darkness,” he wrote.

Kennedy also revealed that only Evolve’s dad and brother were aware of the negotiations.

“I wish to state to the entire world that except for Dj Evolve’s dad and his son Andrew, the rest of the family is in total darkness,” he added.

Evolve’s dad has in the past been accused of using his son’s ill health to enrich himself.

Evolve’s mental status is reportedly not okay.

Below are tweets by Evolve’s family spokesperson raising concerns after the murder charges against Babu Owino were withdrawn.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.