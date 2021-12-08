Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – As Kenyans come to terms with yesterday’s mass shooting incident in which a police officer went on the rampage killing six people, details have emerged on the last call the killer Kabete police officer made to his cousin minutes after shooting his lover identified as Carol.

According to reports, the rogue officer, Benson Imbatu, made the call at 1:03 am, just minutes after shooting his lover.

On the call, he informed his cousin of the heinous act he had committed in a conversation that lasted for roughly one and a half minutes.

Imbatu also revealed that he intended to take his own life.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer close to the matter confirmed that the deceased’s phone had been taken into police custody for further investigations.

He also indicated that the authorities had contacted the cousin and were working to establish what transpired the night of the incident.

The call, however, did not reveal the motive of the shooting.

Officers who knew him described him as a man of short temper and highlighted an incident where he pulled his lover’s hair during a heated incident.

The call took place moments before he opened fire on four other individuals who rushed to check what was happening after which he turned the gun on himself.

The officer had gone to his lover’s shop, a wines and spirits establishment, and asked her to close it and go home with him.

When they got home, the officer is reported to have shot her dead before making the call to the cousin and getting back to his vehicle and going on a shooting spree.

The Kenyan DAILY POST