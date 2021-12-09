Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Reverend Lucy Natasha and her Indian boyfriend, Prophet Stanley Carmel, are not giving Netizens a space to breathe, barely two weeks after they made their relationship public.

They have been posting photos getting mushy and exchanging romantic notes on social media, just to prove that they are madly in love.

In this latest video that has sparked reactions, the two lovebirds are seen displaying affection on camera before being escorted by the police.

Blogger Abraham Mutai led Netizens in condemning the police for using state resources to guard the slay queen preacher.

“For me, it’s not about this PLASTIC display of affection for the cameras, for me it’s about the Kenya Police and Government vehicles escorting Rev Natasha.

“Are we now leasing out government police vehicles to preachers to guard them?

“Or they can be hired any time? UNACCEPTABLE,” he wrote.

Most of Mutai’s followers agreed with his sentiments.

“This is total crap. Some of these fake pastors do not know God in the first place.

“They are in personal business to prosper,” one of his followers commented.

“Natasha is one of those so-called preachers who have done more damage to the Christian faith than good.

“So sad and unfortunate,” another one added.

Watch the video below.

