Monday, December 13, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has finally revealed the name of Jubilee Party’s presidential candidate during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Kioni, a supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the ruling party has selected Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as its presidential candidate for 2022.

Kioni also stated that they will be campaigning for Raila Odinga throughout the country, as well as the entire Mount Kenya region, to persuade residents to vote for him as their fifth President.

“Our presidential candidate for Jubilee is Raila Odinga. We will be campaigning for him across the country starting with the Mt Kenya region,” Kioni said.

Kioni’s declaration comes a few days after Raila Odinga officially declared his candidature for the top seat in 2022.

Raila will not face off with Deputy President William Ruto, who is vying for the seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST