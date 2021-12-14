Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – An unidentified Nairobi slay queen went berserk and smashed her boyfriend’s TV with a hammer.

According to blogger Xtian Ndela who shared the video, the lady’s boyfriend walked away after the argument escalated.

Shortly after he left the house, she took a hammer and smashed his TV.

She then sent him the video.

“What would you have done if you argued with your Bae at YOUR place, walked out so that things don’t escalate, then she sends you this video SMASHING YOUR FLAT SCREEN TV WITH A HAMMER while you are out there talking the walk?,” Xtian posed and shared the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.