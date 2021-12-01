Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has been told by Nairobi residents to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he wants to win any seat in Nairobi in 2022.

Sakaja, who was elected a senator in 2017, is planning to contest for Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2022 using Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

However, Sakaja was left shell shocked after Nairobi residents told him that he must join UDA if he wants to win the top seat in 2022.

Sakaja was popularising his gubernatorial bid along Juja Road in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The ‘super senator’ will battle out with Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, who is vying for the seat using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Wanyonyi has an upper hand since he had received endorsement from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga.

Here is the video of Sakaja being told he must join UDA to get elected in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST