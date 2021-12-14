Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has moved to set the record straight, following claims of being sidelined during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, in what was her maiden public ceremony to attend as governor.

In a statement released to the media, Kananu dismissed claims that she had fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga after the incident.

Kananu explained that contrary to what was being propagated on social media, her presence was not ignored during the function.

She stated that the celebration involved more than one major event whose coordination needed to be handled cautiously.

“The Jamhuri Day celebrations and the trooping of the colour by 19 Battalion of The Kenya Rifles is an event that is managed intricately with extreme caution and precision.”

“Time management becomes a key factor to its success and therefore the program is adjusted accordingly like was the case for my remarks,” the statement read in part.

In addition, the governor rubbished claims that she snubbed the state luncheon at the State House.

She stated that she had excused herself from the event, citing advice from her doctor.

The perceived sidelining had come a few days after she skipped the Azimio La Umoja event where Raila launched his presidential campaign.

The county boss explained that she had been unwell over the past week.

“I had been hospitalized this last week and in adherence to my doctor’s recommendation after the celebrations, I took a rest hence my absence in State House,” Kananu explained.

She maintained that she enjoys an excellent and cordial working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

