Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A mzungu lady has proudly shared a video to show Netizens how the life of a former ghetto boy that she fell in love with has transformed.

When they met two years ago, he was living in the slums in abject poverty.

However, she noted that despite living a harsh life in the slums, he was ambitious and focused.

They relocated to her native country and within two years, the former ghetto boy is now living life on the fast lane.

He has even bought a posh sports car and dresses like a superstar.

The mzungu lady shared the video on social media and urged ladies not to judge a man by his current situation.

As long as a man is hardworking and focused, just fall in love with him and support his dreams.

Watch the video below.

