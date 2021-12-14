Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Below is a list of the staff members at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, whose deaths have left more questions than answers.

Something is not right in Deputy President’s office; So many staff members are being lost!!

√ Pilot;- Cap. Mario Magonga crashed near lake Turkana on 28th. 6/2020.

√ Head of Security;- Sergeant Kipyegon Kinei was murdered early Feb 2020

√ Junior Communication officer;- Antony Kariuki was hit by a car outside Harambee Annex on 28th Sep 2019

√ Policeman Attached;- David Too, His body was retrieved in a dam days after he lost an office camera. He died in early January 2021

√ Rachel Ruto assistant;- Cynthia Mwikali, Múrdered in May 2020

√ Outrider;- Constable Eric Kamau Mburu, Crashed along Southern by Pass on 21st August 2018

√ Another Outrider;- constable Casmel Ndege crashed at Wangai Maathai road while escorting Ruto to the burial of the mother of mku chairman Simon Gicharu January 2020

√ Chief of Staff;- Amb. Ken OSINDE died (10/10/2021)

