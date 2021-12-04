Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – The Service Party (TSP) Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has viciously attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto for taking Mt. Kenya for granted.

Speaking in Nyandarua yesterday, the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary accused the two leaders of deliberately ignoring pleas from Mt Kenya residents.

He claimed that the two always waited for an election cycle to return to the region with promises he termed as fake.

“When it comes to helping Mt Kenya region, they all move away and we are left alone. Never again.”

“As TSP, we have the right and responsibility to guide our people on leadership.

“We must tell them the truth about those who want to become President of the Republic of Kenya.”

“The truth is that you have betrayed us even before you get elected. You, Ruto and Raila, have betrayed us even before we elected you. So, whoever is coming to us must now convince us.

“Must tell us how the issues of Nyandarua will be addressed,” he stated.

Kiunjuri cited an incident in which Nyandarua County leaders were lobbying for more funding in Parliament but the two leaders effectively took positions in the opposing sides.

Kiunjuri demanded that with all promises made, the incoming President must sign an agreement on his deliverables with the leaders from the region.

His sentiments come even as the two leaders aggressively make inroads into the vote-rich region in an attempt to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST