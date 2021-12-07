Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against endorsing a candidate in the 2022 presidential election.

By the look of things, Uhuru, who is also the Jubilee Party leader, has set his eyes on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the person who should succeed him in 2022.

But commenting on social media on Tuesday, Mutula said Uhuru will make a big mistake by endorsing Raila, giving an example of what happened to late former President Daniel Moi when he endorsed Uhuru in 2002.

“History is repeating itself. This is the 2002 phenomenon.

“I call it the incumbency curse. Good order would dictate that the president guides the process rather than choosing a preferred successor using state resources.” Mutula stated.

Mutula is supporting former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST