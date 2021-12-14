Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has taken a swipe at Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, over claims that Deputy President William Ruto will first be in opposition before becoming President.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Monday, Muthama, who is also United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Chairman, reacted to a claim by Murathe that Ruto will first have to be an opposition leader before he clinches the presidential seat.

In his post, Muthama said the narrative being shaped by some Jubilee leaders that William Ruto can only become President after being an opposition leader is reckless talk from people who consider themselves political gurus.

He further stated that the political compass for William Ruto’s presidency is in the hands of God, not men.

“The Narrative being shaped by some Jubilee leaders that @Williamsruto can only become President after being an opposition leader is reckless talk from people who consider themselves political gurus.

“The political compass for @Williamsruto’s presidency is in the hands of God not men,” Muthama stated.

