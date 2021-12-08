Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has lambasted Deputy President William Ruto for lecturing the Mungiki goons who heckled him in Laikipia County on Tuesday.

The DP, who was addressing a mammoth crowd in Sapili, was booed and heckled by Mungiki adherents led by their leader, Maina Njenga.

However, Ruto remained undeterred and scolded the goons like small babies, urging them to organise their own rallies if they are uninterested in his speech.

“Msikuje hapa kupiga kelele kwa mkutano yangu. Kila mtu apange mkutano yake. Wacheni upuzi hapana (Don’t come to make noise at my rally. Everyone should plan their own rally. Stop the stupidity),” he said, as the crowd continued jeering and heckling.

The DP continued, “No. no siwezi kukubali..kwani mumekuja kutupigia kelele hapa. Kama hamtaki tuende na nidhamu please tafathali… kila mtu apange mkutano yake (I won’t allow it. You can’t come here to heckle me. If you don’t want to be here, go in peace. Everyone should plan their rally).”

Reacting to Ruto’s lecture, Mutahi said the goons were not Mungiki but Kikuyu Community youths.

Mutahi said though Ruto was pretending to be holier than thou, he showed his true colours on Tuesday when he was heckled in Laikipia County.

“ANGER: Ruto BOOED in LAIKIPIA. Then he tells KIKUYU youth opposed to him to “STOP being STUPID”.

“He also called Kiraitu STUPID. If your OPPONENT is a man of CHOLERIC temper, IRRITATE him and his TRUE colours will SHOW. The Hyena is SHOWING its SPOTS. Or AM I wrong?,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

