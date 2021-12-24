Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has indirectly unmasked the man who may be behind the abduction and subsequent torture of Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi, who also doubles as Deputy President William Ruto’s social media manager, was abducted by unknown men at Thindigwa, Kiambu County and later dumped at Lucky Summer Estate in Kasarani, Nairobi.

During the seven-hour ordeal, Itumbi was beaten to a pulp and his face disfigured by men believed to be state agents.

However, Ngunyi, who currently works at State House, Nairobi, said Itumbi was abducted by members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Ruto.

The analyst said UDA agents whom he referred to as ‘fellowship of thugs’ kidnapped him and their aim was to kill him since ‘hustlers are known to eat their children.

“My FREN Dennis Itumbi UDA is a FELLOWSHIP of THUGS. And you are a PINK THUG. Soft and unteSTED. Do not JOKE with getting KIDNAPPED.

“Hustlers are KNOWN to eat CHILDREN,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi’s statement seems to target the Deputy President since a number of his employees have died mysteriously over the past year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST