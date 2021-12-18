Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 December 2021 – Flamboyant Guinean musician, Grand P, has warned Congolese musician identified as Rogo Roga for allegedly eloping with his voluptuous wife, Eudoxie Yao, a plus-size Ivorian socialite.

The dwarf musician shared photos flexing muscles in the gym and warned the Congolese musician to be careful.

Grand P got mad after the musician shared a photo on social media getting mushy with his wife.

He feels that the musician is disrespecting him by openly flirting with his wife.

“My brother Rogo Roga I have enormous respect for you and all the Congolese people…..But the track you want to borrow is not favourable for you, do not have fun getting close to my wife otherwise, I will react very badly it’s a warning thank you,“ he posted.

Grand P and his wife have been in an on-and-off relationship.

Their marriage is rocked with infidelity claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.