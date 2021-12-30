Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has confirmed that he will not endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022, has been urging Mudavadi to abandon his presidential quest and support Raila’s bid.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Mudavadi said he is ready to abandon his presidential bid but he will not support Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi said in the past he has supported Raila but this time around, his choice will be unpredictable.

“I have been predictable (on who to support) in the past (campaigns) but this time around, no one will predict my moves. I would speak and move out with the masses after the speech just to show who is in control of the people of Western,” Mudavadi stated.

Impeccable sources close to the former Deputy Prime Minister said he is planning to endorse Deputy President William Ruto who is also vying for Presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST