Monday, 06 December 2021 – It’s now emerging that comedian Mulamwah’s girlfriend, Caroline Muthoni alias Sonnie, has been on a cheating spree.

According to well-placed sources, Mulamwah has been complaining that his girlfriend turned baby mama was receiving expensive gifts from a strange man after delivering, something which has left him wondering if he is the biological father of the baby.

The anonymous man reportedly sends the gifts to Sonnie using one of the local transport agencies.

When questioned, Sonnie reportedly tells Mulamwah that he is just a male friend.

“Mulamwah is very insecure with Carol Sonie because she has been getting expensive gifts from an anonymous man since she delivered,” the source revealed.

The man is reportedly well loaded and since Mulamwah is struggling financially after most of his endorsement deals ended, Sonnie has decided to end their affair to secure the bag.

While announcing her breakup with Mulamwah, Carrol Sonie wrote, “This is to make it clear that mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us.

“Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years,

I personally don’t take it for granted. To mulamwa, Thank you so much for letting me be part of your life for those year I appreciate sana and I’ll forever treasure the memories.

“In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best.

“Keeping winning and God bless every step of your life.

To my fans, thank you for your support and love that you’ve been showing me. May God bless each and everyone of you.

“As I continue with this journey, allow me to be gracing your phones with amazing contents and I know for sure mtapenda😊.

“Kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika ugali so we MOVE FORWARD and pray for better tomorrow😍 .

“Keep supporting and showing love. Kazi izidii. Love y’all.”

