Saturday, 25 December 2021 – Mulamwah’s baby mama, Sonnie, is fed up with rumours circulating online concerning her breakup with the popular comedian.

There were rumours that Mulamwah broke up with Sonnie after he did a secret DNA test and discovered that he is not the biological father to their daughter Keilah.

However, she has denied the rumours and maintained that Keila is Mulamwah’s daughter.

“The reason why I broke up with Mulamwa is not because of Keilah and Keilah is Mulamwa’s baby.

“So you who is spreading fake news about our break-up, shame on you,” Sonnie said.

She further asked those spreading the rumours to stop and respect her family.

Sonnie noted that the rumours have even made some of her relatives start questioning the paternity of her daughter.

“I have been getting many calls from my relatives asking if the information going around about the paternity of my child is true… Stop soiling my name, stop soiling Mulamwa’s name and that of Keilah,” she added.

