Monday, 06 December 2021 – Popular comedian, David Oyando, who is popularly known as Mulamwah, has broken up with his girlfriend turned baby mama, Caroline Muthoni alias Sonnie.

Sonnie took to social media and announced that they are no longer together, weeks after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

She claims that they have agreed to part ways amicably, after dating for four years.

She thanked Mulamwah for the time they spent together and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Their breakup comes barely 3 months after they welcomed their firstborn daughter.

Below is the statement that Sonnie posted to confirm their breakup.

“This is to make it clear that mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us.

“Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted.

“To mulamwa, thank you so much for letting me be part of your life for those years I appreciate sana and I’ll forever treasure the memories.

“In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best. Keep winning and God bless every step of your life.

“To my fans, thank you for the support and love that you’ve been showing me. May God bless each and every one of you.

“As I continue with this journey, allow me to be gracing your phones with amazing content and I know for sure mtapenda😊. Kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika ugali so we MOVE FORWARD and pray for better tomorrow😍 .

“Keep supporting and showing love. Kazi izidii💪🏼”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.