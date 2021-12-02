Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s dark past is catching up with him after he was dragged into a Ksh1.3 billion Anglo-Leasing scandal by Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure.

While appearing in court yesterday, Obure stated that Mudavadi was involved in one of the multi-billion Anglo-Leasing projects through procurement of equipment for the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

Obure laid it all bare that Mudavadi wrote a letter to him seeking direct procurement of some of the equipment that were needed at that time.

“Mudavadi informed me in the letter that it was the government’s intention to develop and upgrade the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK),” Obure told the court.

Obure added that he received the said letter from Mudavadi on May 9, 2002, that sought to have a direct procurement of equipment for the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

The content of the letter reportedly informed Obure that Mudavadi wanted to upgrade the postal services easing payments of teachers among other staff.

At that time, Mudavadi was the Vice President and Minister of Transport and Communication in President Daniel Arap Moi’s administration.

Obure at that time was the finance minister.

Among the equipment that were to be acquired included hardware, computer servers, software licenses, and other communication services.

The testimony further detailed how Mudavadi sought Obure’s permission to use procure directly from a firm based in the United States of America.

They wanted to upgrade more than 900 post offices in Kenya.

Obure sought to clear his name, saying he was not involved at all in the scandal.

He blamed Mudavadi for all the mess and the scandal that rocked the country.

The Anglo-Leasing scandal mentioned many powerful individuals who are yet to clear their names.

Mudavadi, who is a 2022 presidential hopeful, has not yet commented on the matter.

