Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to try to interfere with the 2022 presidential election.

Uhuru, who is retiring in 2022, is pulling the strings on whom he wants as his successor and is trying to convince leaders, including Mudavadi, to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Uhuru has settled on the ‘old man’ saying he is a democrat and a patriot who holds the interests of Kenyans at heart.

But Mudavadi, who is seemingly opposed to a Raila’s presidency, urged Uhuru to emulate late veteran politician, Kenneth Matiba.

“My message is very simple, why can’t we take a leaf from late Kenneth Matiba’s statement that let the people decide.

“At the end of the day Kenyan voter is very wise,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi, who is also a One Kenya Alliance (OKA) supremo, concluded by saying the public was likely to revolt against a candidate being pushed down their throats by the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST