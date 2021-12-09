Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Preparations for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja event at Kasarani tomorrow are almost complete.

Already, Raila has invited many guests both within and outside the country with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, expected to grace the event.

However, conspicuously missing from Raila’s big day will be his longtime friend and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, who has confirmed that he will not attend the event despite being invited by Baba himself.

According to Mudavadi, he will be too busy tomorrow to attend Raila’s event at Kasarani.

Nonetheless, he wished the ODM Leader all the best on his big day where he intends to declare his 2022 presidential bid.

“I have just received an official invitation to the Azimio la Umoja Convention.

“As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal.

“Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements,” Mudavadi stated.

“Raila is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” he added.

Mudavadi has maintained that he will never ever work with Raila again after duping him in NASA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST