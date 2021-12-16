Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has revealed details of a power-sharing deal between Deputy President William Ruto and his Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview on a local TV station, Rigathi revealed that Ruto promised to pick one of his allies from the vote-rich region as his running mate in the 2022 elections.

The billionaire MP went ahead to disclose that they did not issue any demands to the DP, adding that they only requested for a position in government that would see them help him revive the economy.

“We agreed with him that if he wanted us to join his government, then he should look for us a seat where we will help him in reviving the economy, and he told us he will give us the position of Deputy President,” he disclosed.

Additionally, he stated that Ruto was given the free will to choose the candidate of his choice from the many allies who have been vocal in defending him during the second term of the Jubilee government.

“We are not giving him any conditions. We agreed that he should make the economy better for us as the people of Mt Kenya.

“Ruto is our candidate and we gave him the free will to look at the leaders from Mt Kenya and choose who will help him in his agenda,” Rigathi stated.

This comes even as Ruto has intensified efforts to woo ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to his Hustlers’ camp with a promise of giving them positions in his government.

Many are expecting either Mudavadi or Kalonzo to land the running mate position if they join the Hustler Movement instead of political novices from Mt. Kenya that Ruto is considering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST