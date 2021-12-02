Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has reacted to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech on Wednesday, where he urged Kenyans to elect old men in the 2022 presidential election.

Uhuru, who was speaking in Nakuru town when he awarded the town a city charter, drummed up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, urging Kenyans not to reject him because he is old.

Though he didn’t mention his deputy, William Ruto, Uhuru urged Kenyans to reject those who are engaging in early campaigns.

Reacting to Uhuru’s speech, Mudavadi, who spoke at Musalia Mudavadi Convention Centre, said young people in Kenya are tired and frustrated with the rate at which older leaders are handling things, and even want them to get out of power and create space for them.

“I want to criticize those saying that Kenyans don’t have leaders who go with the speed in their politics because they have made other resolutions and are tired of the dragging of government projects and the rising unemployment.

“They want older leaders who will move out of politics and pave the way for them to lead.

“They want their issues resolved once and for all.” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST