Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted at working with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula as the 2022 race hots up.

Addressing a rally in Kakamega County on Wednesday, Ruto said he cannot let other politicians plan for him, and as such Musalia and Wetangula should not let that happen to them.

The DP was speaking in reference to the Mt Kenya Foundation’s exercise of interviewing presidential hopefuls to determine which one of them was suitable to take over from retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Foundation – composed of billionaire businessmen from the Mt. Kenya region – interviewed Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka but skipped William Ruto for obvious reasons.

While addressing the charged crowd, Ruto took a swipe at Mt Kenya Foundation for interviewing Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for the presidential position and later settling on Raila Odinga.

“They took Musalia there to conduct an interview on him, then they did not even call him to give him the results,” Ruto said.

He went ahead to ask his supporters if they would like him to work with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for 2022 to which they answered ‘yes’ in unison.

This hint comes amid strong claims that Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have been meeting William Ruto, and they could be planning to work together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST