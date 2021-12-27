Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has revealed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will never be President of Kenya.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Sunday, Wetangula said Raila Odinga will never be president of Kenya because he is a selfish politician who uses people to amass billions and later dump them like a hot potato.

“We, the people of Mulembe, will not tolerate the nonsense that is currently taking place in Kenya, where people dump you after helping them; our friend Raila did so after we were there for him, and he was able to acquire billions of dollars from your votes, but he never shared the money with us,” Wetangula said.

The outspoken Senator further revealed that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement and him worked with Raila Odinga in 2017 but he later dumped them after he pocketed billions from political parties fund kitty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST