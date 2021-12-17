Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has asked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party members to show his Chama cha Kazi respect following their slim win in the Kiagu by-election.

During the by-election held on Thursday, UDA candidate Simon Ngaruni garnered 2,440 votes against his closest challenger Milton Mwenda of the Chama Cha Kazi party who garnered 1823 votes.

Commenting on Facebook after Ngaruni was declared the winner, Kuria, who is still hospitalized in Dubai, urged the UDA brigade under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto, to respect him since he gave the ‘wheelbarrow party’ a run for their money despite being hospitalized.

“We deserve respect or in the absence of which the least we request is less kiburi and less madharau.

“2022 here we come,” Kuria said.

The outspoken legislator explained that for the period he has been hospitalized, the party had grown in resonating with the people’s needs showing it was neither a regional nor an ethnic-based party.

“For the 3 months that I have been in a hospital bed till now, you have demonstrated that you believe in our Kazi Na Pesa message of jobs creation and entrepreneurship.

“You have demonstrated that we are not a regional party, an ethnic party or a small party,” he stated.

