Friday, December 10, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has reacted to the drama witnessed on Friday at Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio La Umoja conference, where the Maragua Member of Parliament, Mary Waithera, was harassed by ODM‘s ‘Men in Black.

In the video, Waithera complained of harassment from security officers when she was making her way into the Stadium.

She said she had been mishandled despite being an elected Member of Parliament.

She gave the officers a lecture before walking away.

Reacting to this, Kuria said that he had been talking about this for quite a long time.

He sent a warning to Mt. Kenya people telling them that if they are not careful on the decision they make, then it’s gonna be tough times for them as even going near the Statehouse will be difficult despite their political affiliation.

“Like I have been saying, if Mt Kenya is not careful, the nearest they will be seeing the State House is from Kiangwaci and even there it’s from Viusasa, irrespective of political formation you are in ” Kuria, who is still hospitalised at a Dubai hospital on wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST