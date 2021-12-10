Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has sent a strong warning to the Mt Kenya region after an elected jubilee politician was roughed up and ejected from Kasarani Stadium by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s goons who were armed to the teeth.

Taking to his social media platforms, the vocal lawmaker said the Mt. Kenya region risks missing out on the 2022 State House bid if they are not careful.

He said that if the region is not careful they will see the State House via Kiagwaci or Viusasa.

Kuria’s remarks came a few hours after Maragua Member of Parliament and Deputy President William Ruto-allied Mary Wamaua was ejected by security guards.

According to the video, Wamaua was seen complaining that she had been forcefully pushed without care.

“If you reach the State House how will it be, we want humble people, I am an elected representative and you are pushing me like a bag of potatoes,” Wamaua said as she walked away dejected.

Raila declared his candidature for the 2022 State House contest and also launched the Azimio La Umoja Movement which he will use in his fifth stab at the Presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST