Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, could be enjoying his last days in Parliament, going by the latest developments in United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kuria, who is the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, has been non-committal in supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022 and this has forced UDA bigwigs to front a candidate who will dislodge him in 2022.

On Friday, popular Kikuyu musician Kimani wa Turacco announced he will contest for the Gatundu South Parliamentary seat using the UDA party.

Kimani’s move to join UDA was long-awaited as he has been recording songs in praise of Ruto and others while castigating his main rival ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The musician’s entry to politics comes at a time Kuria has insisted that he will not fold his party and join UDA.

“I am not boarding in terms of folding parties.

“It has been tested and it failed terribly.

“Forming one party does not end well,” Kuria, who is still in hospital in Dubai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST