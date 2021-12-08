Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who is still hospitalized at a Dubai Hospital over leg injuries, has hinted that he may soon dump Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kuria stated that he was not happy with the DP‘s remarks that anyone who wants to join his party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), must fold his small party.

Kuria, who is the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said this is pure dictatorship and he may not work with the second in command in the future.

“It was my desire; it was my wish that I continue working with William Ruto and I hope that opportunity presents itself at some point but he has clearly said that if you want to work with him you have to join the “only” national party which is UDA,” Kuria said.

Adding that “If you ask me, I will still claim the silverware of PEP because it was the party I was leading… I’m not boarding, in terms of folding parties I’m not boarding.”

On the other hand, Mwangi Kiunjuri, The Service Party (TSP) Leader, also said Ruto’s remarks are a dangerous path if followed, making it clear that “It will be dangerous if we all get into one vehicle.

“Don’t say you were frustrated when you are also trying to frustrate others,”

