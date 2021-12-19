Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has successfully climbed Mt Kenya and is currently in control of the vote-rich region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kuria, who is undergoing specialized treatment in a hospital in Dubai, said Raila Odinga cannot climb Mt Kenya without the help of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders.

Kuria urged Raila to consider the support from Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi as they are well-recognized leaders who can use their energy easily to convince millions of Mt Kenya voters to make his Presidential ambition become a reality.

Kuria maintained that without OKA leaders, Raila Odinga will easily lose to Deputy President William Ruto, who is currently enjoying a big percentage of support from the Mt Kenya region.

Kuria further indicated that the Mt Kenya electorate is yet to establish where it will cast its votes and that it is too early to start speculating whether they will support Raila or Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST