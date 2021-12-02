Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is headed back to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA once he is discharged from the hospital.

This was revealed by UDA Party Secretary for Legal affairs Edward Muriu, who refuted claims that Kuria was seeking to join the Azimio la Umoja fraternity led by Ruto’s fiercest rival and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

According to Muriu, Kuria’s role in the forthcoming General Elections is well defined and will remain in the Ruto-led party to help deliver victory.

His statement comes days after Kieni MP Kanini Kega claimed that Kuria was on the verge of joining Raila’s camp, a statement that Kuria vehemently dispelled.

Speaking after delivering UDA’s special “get well soon message” to Kuria, who is receiving treatment at American Hospital in Dubai, Muriu maintained that the Chama Cha Kazi party leader played a major role in building TangaTanga and will not be ignored in strategizing and implementing plans for Ruto to beat his challengers.

Muriu further revealed that Kuria will be joining the camp soon after his discharge from the hospital.

“As a Party, we appreciate the role you have played in building the hustler nation.”

“Your role in the forthcoming General Election as a Hustler soldier is well cut for you – to deliver Victory to the Hustler Nation.”

“You have done it before and you will do it again! We are praying for your quick recovery, regaining good health and vigour.”

“We are all looking forward to you joining us back in the trenches,” Muriu said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST