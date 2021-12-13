Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has predicted the number of votes that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will get in the 2022 presidential election.

Raila, 76, and Ruto, 54, are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Miguna, in the 2022 election, Ruto will get 58 percent of the total votes and Raila will be a distant second with 38 percent. One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leader and the rest of the presidential candidates will share the remaining 3 percent and 1 percent will be spoilt votes.

However, Miguna admitted that the ‘deep state’ will manipulate the votes and Ruto will get 48 percent forcing a re-run of the vote and Raila Odinga will be declared the fifth president of Kenya.

He said if the ‘deep state’ fails, it will engineer a military coup to ensure Ruto is not declared the President of Kenya.

“This is their plan: @WilliamsRutogets 58% of valid votes cast. Conman @RailaOdinga gets 38% of votes cast.

“The Rest get 3%. 1% spoilt. REDUCE Ruto’s percentage to 48. ENGINEER a fake RERUN. STEAL the vote for RAO. Force OKA to endorse. Failing which, a MILITARY COUP,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST