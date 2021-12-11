Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was addressing an empty stadium when he launched his presidential bid at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

During the colourful ceremony that was attended by ODM delegates from across the country, Raila, 76, officially announced his bid, saying he is the best-placed candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

But Miguna Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, mocked Raila Odinga’s declaration, saying the ‘conman’ was addressing an empty stadium since he has lost popularity.

“’ Wow! Look how “full” the Conman @RailaOdinga’s Kasarani stadium was.

“The conman is going down THUNDEROUSLY!” Miguna stated on his Twitter page.

Miguna is among Kenyans who are opposed to Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

Here is the photo of Raila Odinga addressing an empty stadium, according to Miguna Miguna.

